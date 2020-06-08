Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.42, 53,028 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,347,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $262.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 813,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 59,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.