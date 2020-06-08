Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report sales of $308.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.38 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $338.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. 110,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $714.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.