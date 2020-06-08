Kodiak Sciences (KOD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kodiak Sciences (NYSE: KOD):

6/6/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/28/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/26/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/20/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/19/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/14/2020 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $101.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/15/2020 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KOD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.50. 212,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,204. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $376,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,224.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 255,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,192 and have sold 28,100 shares valued at $1,313,996.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,593,000 after buying an additional 528,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,953,000 after purchasing an additional 518,392 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,104,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,768,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

