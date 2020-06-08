Krios (GIG) Hits Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Krios has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $4,239.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. In the last week, Krios has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.01985786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00179308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00120519 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,762,377 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

