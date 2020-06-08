Kyber Network Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $134.55 million and approximately $43.93 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00007682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.05588436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,676,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,843,410 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

