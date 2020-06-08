LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $2.80 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

LAIX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.26. LAIX has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter. LAIX had a negative return on equity of 590.12% and a negative net margin of 70.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LAIX will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAIX. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,405,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LAIX by 3,243.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 970,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

