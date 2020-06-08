Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.64. 1,663,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.