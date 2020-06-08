Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 687.13 ($8.75).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lancashire to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 670 ($8.53) to GBX 710 ($9.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 678 ($8.63) to GBX 669 ($8.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 775 ($9.86) to GBX 725 ($9.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON LRE traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 740 ($9.42). 389,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 626.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 696.83. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 827 ($10.53).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

