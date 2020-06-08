Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,710 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Lancaster Colony worth $139,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $36,961,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,789,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,577,000 after purchasing an additional 178,921 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $23,425,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $7,387,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded up $9.84 on Monday, hitting $165.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,788. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.89. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $168.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

