Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $109.49 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Landstar System stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. 570,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,923. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

