LATOKEN (LA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $215,087.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. LATOKEN has a market cap of $9.53 million and $215,087.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.81 or 0.05690789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

