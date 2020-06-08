Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.89

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 1575486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 193,088 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.