Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) Declares GBX 6.50 Dividend

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Monday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:LWDB traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 549 ($6.99). 308,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. Law Debenture has a 52-week low of GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 678.44 ($8.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 490.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 565.40.
About Law Debenture
