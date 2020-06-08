Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) Declares GBX 6.50 Dividend

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Monday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LWDB traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 549 ($6.99). 308,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. Law Debenture has a 52-week low of GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 678.44 ($8.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 490.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 565.40.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

