Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $22.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $24.60 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $15.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $88.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $94.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.90 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $82.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

LEVL traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. 10,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $146.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

