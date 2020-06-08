Lisk Price Up 7.1% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $161.64 million and $6.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00013363 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, Upbit and Huobi. During the last week, Lisk has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018494 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011781 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004643 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,072,416 coins and its circulating supply is 124,017,804 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Coindeal, Coinroom, Upbit, Bittrex, Exrates, COSS, HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, BitBay, OKEx, Poloniex, YoBit, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Bitbns, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

