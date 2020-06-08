Litecoin Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $2.65 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $46.72 or 0.00478687 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,906,860 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

