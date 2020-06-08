Lition Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $1.62 million worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,756.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.30 or 0.02504052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.85 or 0.02612211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00477771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00682146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070006 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00535745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

