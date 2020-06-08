Loki (LOKI) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Loki has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004449 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $51,453.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,761.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.67 or 0.02506477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.02611708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00479642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00682494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00070063 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00537978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,258,873 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

