Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.16.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 100,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,147. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $10,220,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $6,943,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,924,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 888,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $3,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.