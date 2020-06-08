Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.00. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 65,615 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 117.37% and a negative net margin of 228.04%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

