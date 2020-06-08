Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,378 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.78. 359,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $316.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

