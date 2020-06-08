Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 223 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.48. 2,036,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,142. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.55 and its 200 day moving average is $243.40. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

