Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,232 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 575,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in VF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other VF news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

