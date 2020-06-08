Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,554 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $83,556,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 12,756 shares of company stock valued at $916,476 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

