Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after acquiring an additional 607,422 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,250,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,665,000 after acquiring an additional 256,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

