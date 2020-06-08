Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $61.43. 12,547,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,058,209. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

