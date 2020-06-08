Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $113.53. 2,421,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,021. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.36. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.