Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 520 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 923.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 56.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $93,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $56.53. 825,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.