Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 984 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

UNH traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

