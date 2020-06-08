Marietta Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $56.97. 253,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.