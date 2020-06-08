Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Duke Energy stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $91.91. 2,770,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,661. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

