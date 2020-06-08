Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $199.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,954,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average is $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $387.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

