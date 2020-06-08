Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. 315,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,414. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.