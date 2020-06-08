Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. 473,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,107. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

