Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.29. 6,162,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,724,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

