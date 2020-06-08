Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,788,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,814. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

