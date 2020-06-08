Marietta Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,705. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.