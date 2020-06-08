Marietta Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,425,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $579,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $428,267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $392,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of TT stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, analysts predict that Trane will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.