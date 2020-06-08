Marietta Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,266 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Adobe by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Cfra lowered their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.69.

Adobe stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $397.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,104. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $398.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

