Marietta Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,208,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,427,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

