Marietta Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.50. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $324.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.