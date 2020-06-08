Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,887 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $25.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,122,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.66. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

