Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in IBM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 138,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in IBM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in IBM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in IBM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 24,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.75. 5,368,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

