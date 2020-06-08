Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,295 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 13.9% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 724,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 65,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 59.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after purchasing an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,633. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.10.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,111. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

