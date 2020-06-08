Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $86.40. 3,138,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

