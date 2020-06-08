Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period.

Shares of JKI stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,219. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.86 and a twelve month high of $171.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

