Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.44. 5,838,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,721. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

