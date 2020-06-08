Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,583 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,346. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

