Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.75. 25,385,471 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

