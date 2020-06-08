Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,236 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SLYG traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 143,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

